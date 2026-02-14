Godsmack Announces Rise of The World Tour Stop at FirstBank Amphitheater

Multi-platinum rock titans Godsmack announced their massive GODSMACK — THE RISE OF ROCK WORLD TOUR 2026, featuring special guests Stone Temple Pilots and Dorothy.

The tour kicks off Sunday, May 10 in Bristow, VA at Jiffy Lube Live and will be at FirstBank Amphitheater on Tuesday, May 19th.

Known for their ferocious live shows and decades-long dominance at rock radio, Godsmack continue to raise the bar with a career-spanning set that celebrates their legacy while ushering in a bold new chapter — joined by two powerhouse acts that have helped shape modern rock’s past, present, and future.

General onsale begins Friday, February 6, at 10 am local time at Ticketmaster.com.

The “BulletProof” Experience is the ultimate Godsmack fan upgrade, featuring great tickets, priority venue entry, and an exclusive set of collectible VIP merch. Package highlights include a limited-edition 11×17 art print, Godsmack-branded guitar pick tin with picks, a three-piece skull enamel pin set inspired by classic album eras, and a commemorative VIP laminate and lanyard—your official pass to the tribe. Built for the diehards, find more information here.

