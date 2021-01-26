Godiva to Close All U.S. Stores

Godiva announced it will close all 128 stores in the U.S. by the end of March, reports Business Insider.

Due to COVID-19, the company has seen a dramatic drop in in-store purchases while online sales along with grocery and retail partner sales have increased.

“Of course, this decision was difficult because of the care we have for our dedicated and hard-working chocolatiers who will be impacted,” CEO Nurtac Afridi said to Business Insider. “We have always been focused on what our consumers need and how they want to experience our brand, which is why we have made this decision.”

Godiva will maintain retail operations in the Middle East, Europe, and China. The company didn’t share how many employees will be affected by the decision.

There is one Godiva Chocolate store in The Mall at Green Hill located at 2126 Abbott Martin Road, Nashville. Hours of operation posted on the mall’s website show Monday – Thursday, 11 am – 7 pm, Friday – Saturday, 11 am – 8 pm, and Sunday noon- 6 pm.