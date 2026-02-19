God of War Series Coming to Prime Video

Prime Video is bringing one of gaming’s most iconic franchises to life with a God of War live-action series. Based on PlayStation’s mythology-driven video game saga, the show follows Spartan warrior Kratos and his son Atreus through the world of Norse gods. Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television have committed to a two-season order, with Ronald D. Moore of Battlestar Galactica and Outlander fame serving as showrunner. Pre-production is currently underway in Vancouver, Canada.

What Is the God of War Series About?

The series centers on Kratos and his son Atreus as they set out to spread the ashes of Faye, the wife and mother they have both lost. Kratos struggles to teach his son what it means to be a better god, while Atreus pushes his father to reconnect with his humanity. The show will closely follow the story arcs from the most recent God of War video games, particularly the father-son dynamic that became the emotional core of the franchise.

Has the God of War Release Date Been Announced?

A premiere date has not yet been officially announced. Pre-production is underway in Vancouver, and casting has begun. The two-season order from Amazon MGM Studios signals a strong commitment to the franchise from Prime Video.

Who Plays Kratos in the God of War Series?

Ryan Hurst, known for Sons of Anarchy, stars as Kratos. Hurst previously voiced Thor in God of War Ragnarok, earning a BAFTA Award nomination. In the series, Kratos is a Spartan warrior turned god defined by his stoic nature, tragic past, and complex relationship with his 10-year-old son.

Who Plays Atreus in the God of War Series?

Callum Vinson, whose credits include Long Bright River, takes on the role of Atreus. The character is Kratos’ 10-year-old son, raised in a remote forest cabin by his mother Faye. An accomplished archer with a curiosity about the world beyond his isolated upbringing, Atreus yearns for his father’s approval following his mother’s death.

Who Plays Odin, Thor, and the Other Norse Gods?

Mandy Patinkin (Homeland) portrays Odin, the All-Father and most powerful Aesir god. Paranoid, manipulative, and dangerous, Odin will stop at nothing to prevent Ragnarok and serves as a formidable antagonist to Kratos.

Olafur Darri Olafsson (Severance) plays Thor, the God of Thunder. Once Odin’s right-hand man, Thor is now haunted by the actions of a past war and drowning in alcohol, though his power still lurks beneath the surface.

Max Parker plays Heimdall, the Watchman of Asgard who can anticipate events before they happen. Teresa Palmer takes on the role of Sif, Thor’s wife, a mortal woman raised to goddess status. Additional cast members include Alastair Duncan as Mimir, Jeff Gulka as Sindri, and Danny Woodburn as Brok.

Who Is Making the God of War Series?

Ronald D. Moore serves as showrunner, executive producer, and writer. Additional executive producers include Maril Davis, Cory Barlog, Naren Shankar, Asad Qizilbash, Jeff Ketcham, Hermen Hulst, Roy Lee, and Brad Van Arragon. Emmy Award-winning director Frederick E.O. Toye, whose credits include Shogun, The Boys, and Fallout, will direct the first two episodes. The series is co-produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios in association with PlayStation Productions and Tall Ship Productions.

How to Watch God of War and Other Prime Video Content

Prime Video is included with an Amazon Prime membership at $14.99 a month or $139 annually in the United States.

