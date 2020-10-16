Goal Line Stand As Time Expires in GCA and MTCS Matchup

The GCA Lions are on the road this week to take on the MTCS. The Lions are coming off a bye week and sit at 4-3 on the season. The last time they were in action, GCA lost 46-55 to Friendship Christian in a shootout.

GCA would strike first with a touchdown, but they would miss the PAT making it 6-0. MTCS would capitalize on the missed PAT as they scored on the next possession and would convert the PAT to take the lead 7-6.

That would be all the scoring in the first quarter, but to start the second quarter GCA would add another touchdown to retake the lead 13-7.

Later in the second quarter, MTCS would score another touchdown and convert a two-point conversion to take a 15-13 lead. MTCS would score once again before halftime, but they would miss the PAT making it 21-13 at halftime.

In the second half, GCA would score first to make it 21-20 early in the third quarter. GCA would not be able to hold on to the momentum though as they give up a touchdown, but did cause a missed PAT to keep it at 27-20.

GCA would not go away as they would score a touchdown and convert the PAT to tie it 27-27. MTCS scored once more before the end of the third to go up 35-27.

In the fourth, both teams would have opportunities to win, but neither could quite get the job done. It came down to the very end as GCA had the ball knocking on the door to score. They ended up getting stopped on third and goal. Then as time expired, they were stopped again on fourth and goal. GCA ended up dropping this one to MTCS.

The Lions seem to have a trend this year. Everything coming in two. They drop their second straight game tonight and fall to 4-4 overall.

