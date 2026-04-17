GO USA Fun Park in Murfreesboro has installed Power Tee automated teeing systems across its driving range hitting bays, transforming the attraction into a high-tech golf entertainment experience. The Middle Tennessee family entertainment destination announced the upgrade on April 8, 2026, which has since driven a 25% increase in driving range revenue. The automated system has boosted both guest traffic and per-hour capacity, reshaping how the park delivers golf entertainment to its Murfreesboro customer base.

What Is Power Tee and How Does the Automated System Work?

Power Tee is a global leader in automated teeing technology that reloads a golf ball onto the tee after every swing. The system eliminates the need for golfers to manually reset balls, creating a continuous, uninterrupted rhythm that accelerates pace of play. By removing downtime between swings, facilities can accommodate more golfers per hour while delivering a higher-energy hitting experience.

Why Did GO USA Fun Park Invest in Power Tee Technology?

GO USA Fun Park made the strategic decision to install Power Tee as part of an effort to broaden the appeal of its driving range beyond traditional golfers. Park leadership identified an opportunity to attract families, groups, and casual visitors alongside serious golfers seeking quality practice time. The investment was designed to differentiate the range from standard practice facilities in the region.

“We are constantly looking for ways to innovate and provide the best possible experience for our guests,” said Alex Abdo, COO of GO USA Fun Park. “Integrating Power Tee was a strategic decision to differentiate our driving range. We’re not just a place to hit balls anymore; we’re a high-tech golf entertainment experience. The positive feedback has been overwhelming.”

How Did the Power Tee System Impact Revenue and Guest Experience?

The 25% revenue growth was accompanied by longer average guest visits and increased repeat business at the Murfreesboro facility. The return on investment was nearly immediate following installation, according to park leadership. Guests ranging from dedicated golfers to families seeking a night out have responded positively to the automated experience.

“The ROI with Power Tee was almost immediate and has been nothing short of phenomenal,” Abdo said. “Our guests, from dedicated golfers to families just looking for a fun night out, absolutely love the system. They stay longer, they have more fun, and it directly translates to our bottom line. It has positioned us as the must-visit entertainment destination in Murfreesboro and Middle Tennessee.”

Where Is GO USA Fun Park Located and What Attractions Does It Offer?

GO USA Fun Park is located in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, and serves as a family entertainment hub for Middle Tennessee. The park features a range of attractions including go karts, batting cages, miniature golf, a state-of-the-art arcade, and the Power Tee equipped driving range. The facility caters to guests of all ages and positions itself as a premier destination for family entertainment in the region.

About Power Tee

Founded in 1996, Power Tee is the world’s leading automated teeing system, helping golf facilities modernize their ranges while improving operational efficiency and the player experience. The system is used at golf facilities worldwide including St Andrews, The Belfry, Celtic Manor, and Dromoland Castle. Power Tee is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, with European headquarters in Swindon, United Kingdom. For more information, visit PowerTee.com.

About GO USA Fun Park

GO USA Fun Park is Murfreesboro’s premier destination for family fun and entertainment. Located in the heart of Middle Tennessee, the park features go karts, batting cages, miniature golf, a state-of-the-art arcade, and a Power Tee equipped driving range. For more information, visit gousafunpark.com.

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