



Community members have created a GoFundMe account to recognize the first responders who helped save the lives of Leanne and Kevin Craft, the local couple who were attacked at a Nashville storage unit last Sunday.

Both remain hospitalized from their injuries but their fate could have been much worse if they had not been rescued by Nashville’s first responders.

To thank the first responders, a GoFundMe page has been created by David and Tara Richardson.

The page states, “We would like to recognize the awesome first responders who helped save the lives of Leanne and Kevin Craft. We will use these funds to purchase Visa gift cards for the ten officers and two detectives first on the scene and dinner for the Central Police Precinct. Continue to include them and the family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

In just 24 hours, fundraising efforts have surpassed the goal of $10,000. As of the writing of this article, $15,243 has been raised.

To donate, visit the GoFundMe page here.

Grace Parsons, daughter of Leanne Craft and stepdaughter of Kevin Craft, tweeted:

So so thankful for these first responders who saved my mom and step dad’s life. Thank you to everyone who has donated… means the world and can’t thank you enough. 🤍🙌🏼 https://t.co/szooAablui — Grace Parsons (@graceparsons245) May 20, 2020



