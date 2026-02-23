Go Bananas for the New Brr-Nana Slurpee Drink at 7-Eleven

7-Eleven is bringing back banana in frozen drink form with the new Brr-Nana Slurpee, now available in limited quantities at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores nationwide. After years of customer requests, the Irving, Texas-based convenience retailer is delivering a year-round frozen treat that blends creamy banana taste with the signature icy Slurpee finish.

Why Did 7-Eleven Bring Back the Banana Slurpee Flavor?

The Brr-Nana Slurpee is a direct response to years of customer demand. Slurpee fans have been vocal about wanting a banana flavor to return, and the flavor has earned fan-favorite status over time. Banana is already a powerhouse at the convenience chain. The 7-Eleven family of brands sold approximately 50 million bananas last year, enough to stretch from coast to coast and back when lined up end to end.

Where Can You Find the Brr-Nana Slurpee Drink?

The Brr-Nana Slurpee is available now at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores across the country. The drink is offered in limited quantities but will be available all year long. Availability may vary by location, so fans may want to check their nearest store.

