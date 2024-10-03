GNRCTo Host Medicare Counseling Event Nov. 1

The Greater Nashville Regional Council (GNRC) is hosting an in-person Medicare counseling event to help beneficiaries during the upcoming Annual Enrollment Period (AEP). This free event will help Medicare beneficiaries understand the significant changes coming to Medicare in 2025 as they review and adjust their coverage options.

When: Friday, November 1, 2024, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: GNRC Office, 44 Vantage Way, Suite 450, Nashville, TN 37228

Why: Free, unbiased, non-commissioned Medicare counseling and plan comparisons

How: To sign up for an appointment, visit GNRC.org/MedicareSignUp or call 615-862-8828

Additional events will be hosted throughout the region at local senior centers to provide support during AEP. A complete list of dates and locations can be found at GNRC.org/MedicareEvents. Medicare counseling and resources are available to Middle Tennesseans year-round through the SHIP program. Beneficiaries can receive counseling over the phone by calling the statewide SHIP helpline at 877-801-0044.

As part of a national network of State Health Insurance Assistance Programs (SHIP), GNRC’s counselors and volunteers have extensive training on Medicare coverage options and upcoming changes. SHIP is a federal program supported by a grant from the Administration for Community Living (ACL) to help states enhance and support Medicare beneficiaries through local programs, staff, and volunteer counselors.

Occurring only once a year, Medicare’s AEP is the annual open enrollment period for those looking to change Medicare coverage choices. AEP runs from October 15 to December 7, and new coverage choices will be implemented on January 1, 2025.

During the Medicare counseling event, appointments are offered to Medicare beneficiaries who need assistance reviewing and making changes to their Medicare health plans and prescription drug coverage for the coming year to better meet their needs. Appointments are limited and registration is required to reserve a counseling session

