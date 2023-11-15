GNCA Donates to WCS Libraries

November 14, 2023 – The Greater Nashville Chinese Association donated $6,576.83 to WCS libraries to purchase Asian/Pacific Islander (API) books for students.

The donation will be split among schools to increase API book collections. The GNCA also raised money for schools in Rutherford County and Davidson County. According to the GNCA, their goal is to help Middle Tennessee students learn about the history, customs, achievements and cultural contributions of Asian Americans.

GNCA President Fang Yu, GNCA Board Member Jiayun Chen, Executive Director of API Middle TN Joseph Gutierrez and Principal of Nashville Chinese School Irene Moser presented the check to the district on November 9 at Sunset Middle.

Source: InFocus

