GM Temporarily Halts Production at Spring Hill Plant For Renovations

By
Andrea Hinds
-
GM Spring Hill
General Motors announced October 20, 2020 it will invest $2 billion in Spring Hill Manufacturing to build fully electric vehicles, including the all-new Cadillac LYRIQ. Photo by Wade Payne for General Motors

General Motors has temporarily halted production at its Spring Hill Assembly plant due to plant renovations/re-tooling. The closure began in early October and will run through early December, reports GM Authority.

The automaker told GM Authority that production at the Spring Hill plant will be paused through December 6th in order to prepare for the impending launch of the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq crossover.

GM Authority reports the paint and body shops at the facility are set to undergo major expansions, while the general assembly area will receive comprehensive upgrades including new machines, conveyors, controls and tooling.

These renovations are part of GM’s transition to become the company’s third vehicle manufacturing site to produce electric vehicles, joining Factory ZERO in Detroit and Hamtramck, Michigan, and Orion Assembly in Orion Township, Michigan. The all-new Cadillac LYRIQ will be the first EV produced at GM’s Spring Hill assembly plant.

Previous articleOBITUARY: Paula Marie Marsh Curtis
Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here