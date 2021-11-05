GM Temporarily Halts Production at Spring Hill Plant For Renovations

General Motors has temporarily halted production at its Spring Hill Assembly plant due to plant renovations/re-tooling. The closure began in early October and will run through early December, reports GM Authority.

The automaker told GM Authority that production at the Spring Hill plant will be paused through December 6th in order to prepare for the impending launch of the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq crossover.

GM Authority reports the paint and body shops at the facility are set to undergo major expansions, while the general assembly area will receive comprehensive upgrades including new machines, conveyors, controls and tooling.

These renovations are part of GM’s transition to become the company’s third vehicle manufacturing site to produce electric vehicles, joining Factory ZERO in Detroit and Hamtramck, Michigan, and Orion Assembly in Orion Township, Michigan. The all-new Cadillac LYRIQ will be the first EV produced at GM’s Spring Hill assembly plant.