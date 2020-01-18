General Motors announced plans to invest $40 million in the Spring Hill Global Propulsion Systems (GPS) plant to increase capacity of the 5.3L V8 engines for GM’s full-size truck and SUV programs.

The 5.3 V8 engine with Dynamic Fuel Management is paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission. This engine variant is available for select full-size trucks and SUVs, including Chevrolet’s Silverado, Tahoe and Suburban as well as the GMC Sierra.

“This investment further solidifies GM’s commitment to our team and jobs for our community,” said Michael Youngs, GPS plant director, “The Spring Hill Manufacturing team has a proven track record of successful, high quality launches, and when our products are in high demand by customers, this team is ready.”

GM’s Spring Hill GPS facility currently produces three engines that power 13 of General Motors’ cars, trucks and crossovers.

This investment adds to the previously announced $22 million investment in Spring Hill GPS made in early 2019 and contributes to the more than $2 billion invested in the Spring Hill Manufacturing complex since 2010.

Spring Hill Manufacturing employs over 3,700 people and the hourly workforce is represented by UAW Local 1853.

“I’m proud of the men and women on our team,” Mike Herron, UAW Local 1853 chairman adds, “Because of them, we are bringing and sustaining business right here in middle Tennessee.”

GM Spring Hill Manufacturing began operations in 1990 and has since produced over 6 million vehicles and 4.5 million engines. Spring Hill Manufacturing is the largest GM facility in North America. The flexible vehicle assembly plant and Global Propulsion Systems plant sit on 2,100 acres with 900 of those acres dedicated to farming. An additional 100 acres are dedicated to a wildlife habit, inhibiting wetland and native grasses. GM Spring Hill Manufacturing’s wildlife area has received Gold recognition and certification from the Wildlife Habitat Council.

