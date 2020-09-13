GM Donates Masks to the City of Spring Hill’s First Responders

SPRING HILL, TN – The General Motors (GM) Spring Hill complex has donated 105,000 disposable face masks to Tennessee, with 5,000 dedicated to the City of Spring Hill for distribution to the Spring Hill Police Department and Fire Departments to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The City of Spring Hill delivered masks donated by the GM Spring Hill complex to first responders. From left to right: Firefighter Daniel Sawyer, Firefighter Robert Legaspi, Engineer James Romer, Lieutenant Ben Johnson, Firefighter Tim Kennedy, Police Sargent Tim Kennedy, Fire Chief Terry Hood, Fire Marshal Tony Wallace, Police Chief Don Brite

“On behalf of the city, I would like to thank General Motors here in Spring Hill for this wonderful donation,” says Spring Hill’s Mayor, Rick Graham. “We have stressed the importance of wearing masks and taking precautions to stay healthy and safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. Having the largest employer in Spring Hill supporting our effort and promoting safety in our community is just great and we thank them.”

“During this challenging time, GM’s first priority is people – protecting and supporting our employees, their families and the communities where we all live and work,” says Jeff Lamarche, Plant Executive Director, Spring Hill Assembly. “We provide masks to our employees every day at the Spring Hill complex and we are fortunate to be able to donate masks to the city for distribution to first responders.”

The Spring Hill Police and Fire Departments thank General Motors for the mask donations to their departments. “This is a great example of the private sector contributing to local government, aiding and assisting our personnel as we continue our efforts to keep everyone safe during this pandemic,” said Police Chief Don Brite. Fire Chief Terry Hood added, “Thanks to GM for your donations – they will make a difference in our City.”

The mask donation is just a part of GM’s efforts to support the community during the pandemic. GM’s Spring Hill and Memphis facilities also provided grants to the Maury County Economic Development Partnership and the Mid-South Food Bank in April 2020.