Global Bakery Brand Paris Baguette is Coming to Franklin

Global bakery Paris Baguette is headed to Franklin, reported Restaurant News.

This will be the first location in Tennessee.“We are thrilled to announce additional expansion within Tennessee. There’s a tremendous amount of opportunity in the bakery café space,” explained Eric Lavinder, Chief Development Officer. “No other bakery café franchisors are doing what Paris Baguette is on the same scale. Our ability to stay true to our bakery café roots while embracing aggressive expansion has garnered attention, and that only serves to drive us forward.”

We inquired about the location of the new bakery but Paris Baguette stated they would share that information later.

In 2023, Paris Baguette aims to sign 160 franchise agreements and open 64 new cafés. Target markets for the coming year include Washington, California, Arizona, Colorado, Minnesota, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Missouri, Wisconsin, Illinois, Tennessee, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Kentucky, West Virginia, Virginia, Ohio, Indiana, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Maryland.

The global brand first franchised in the U.S. in 2015, and has since established nearly 150 locations in markets across the country, making it one of the premier franchise opportunities in its category. Paris Baguette’s primary mission, executed every day by its expert staff of bakers, cakers and baristas, is to share moments of joy with guests and help guests share moments of joy with their friends and family by providing world-class cakes, pastries, coffees, breads and other French-inspired bakery café fare.