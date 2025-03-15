GLO30 to Open at City Park in Brentwood

CityPark will welcome the first Tennessee location of AI-powered skincare studio GLO30 Skincare to the 33-acre mixed-use district in early April. This innovative approach to skincare is doctor-founded and female-led, offering facials that blend medical science with customized, seasonally adapted treatments for all skin types and concerns.

“We are honored to be the first home for GLO30 Skincare in Tennessee,” said Grant Kinnett, Retail Leasing Lead at Boyle Investment Company. “CityPark is quickly becoming a destination for leisure and wellness, and we believe GLO30’s revolutionary approach to skincare will appeal to visitors and office workers alike.”

GLO30 Skincare offers a revolutionary membership model, delivering high-end, results-driven skincare that is both accessible and convenient. At the core of every treatment is GLO30’s cutting-edge AI technology, which evaluates each member’s skin to tailor personalized facials that evolve with their unique needs. In addition to monthly facials, GLO30 provides a comprehensive range of services, including filler microinfusion, Botox, laser treatments and targeted solutions for a variety of skincare goals, ensuring every client experiences their best skin year-round.

“I like to say that I’m not in the skincare business, but the emotional well-being business,” said Sanna Danley, GLO30 franchise owner. “I look forward to providing the Brentwood community with the opportunity to care for themselves in a new, accessible way. Also, CityPark is a respected, well-known, welcoming community, and that is so important for our first location in Tennessee.”

GLO30 Skincare is the latest addition to CityPark’s roster of restaurants and retail, which includes other health and wellness-focused brands like F45 Training, Mimosa Nail Bar, high-end massage experience Squeeze and more. CityPark is developed by Boyle Investment Company.

To learn more, visit cityparkbrentwood.com and glo30.com.

