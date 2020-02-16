The Glen Campbell Museum and Rhinestone Stage held a ribbon cutting on Thursday afternoon in its new location at the corner of Broadway and 2nd Avenue.

Guests will find an array of displays showcasing different stages of Glen’s life and extraordinary career as a studio musician in The Wrecking Crew (Elvis Presley, Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, The Beach Boys, and others), the singer of many hit records (“Gentle On My Mind,” “By The Time I Get To Phoenix,” “Wichita Lineman,” “Galveston,” “Rhinestone Cowboy” and “Southern Nights”) and as a star of television and film (The Glen Campbell Goodtime Hour, True Grit, I’ll Be Me).

Inside the Glen Campbell Museum, it features more than four thousand square feet of never-before-seen artifacts from his early years on the farm in Arkansas through his climb to super-stardom, his first guitar that Campbell’s father purchased for him, and many of Glen’s legendary guitars and instruments, his extensive collection of golf paraphernalia, and intimate family photos as well as stage worn clothing and much more.

The museum has been created to hold over 100 guests In the evenings, the museum will transform into The Rhinestone Stage – a live music venue. The Rhinestone Stage will be “The Gem of Lower Broadway” where national and local touring acts can host intimate performances in an entirely unique environment.

The Glen Campbell museum is now open to the public, tickets to the museum are $15. For more information please visit www.glencampbellmuseum.com.