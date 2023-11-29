Give Twice This Holiday Season with St. Paul’s Charitable Gifts Fair

By
Donna Vissman
-

Ever find yourself wondering what to get that person on your list who has everything? 

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Franklin has the answer – a Charitable Gifts Fair to be held on Sunday, December 3rd, from 8:00 a.m. to noon or 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. in Otey Hall community room on the corner of Fair Street and 6th Avenue North. 

It’s an opportunity to donate to a very worthwhile, local non-profit organization in a family member’s or friend’s name(s) and receive a beautiful, decorative card with a personalized holiday envelope for easy delivery to them. A wonderful way to buy once and give twice.  

The organizations that will be represented cover a diverse group of needs and include: Davis House, Gigi’s Playhouse; Healing Housing; Meals on Wheels; My Friend’s House, and Williamson County Homeless Alliance. Mark your calendar for Sunday, December 3rd and see how far your compassion, kindness and generosity can go. 

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, founded in 1827, is located at 510 Main St., Franklin, Tennessee. 

Donna Vissman
