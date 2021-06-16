Give Dad the Gift of Play!

From Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood

We recognize all the hard work Dads do to help, teach and encourage us! Whether he loves playing the game or just watching it, this Father’s Day, show the Dad in your life how much he means to you by giving him the Gift of Play from Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood and Play It Again Sports ~ Hendersonville.

Fore an Outdoors Adventure:

Make sure Dad’s game is on par. Stop into Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood & Hendersonville for all his golfing needs. Then, enjoy the day at Top Golf or head over to one of the Nashville Fairways courses, public golf courses in and around Nashville, TN. For detailed course information, fees, hours, and reservations click here.

Lace ‘em Up Skating: If the Weather Doesn’t Cooperate ~ Head Indoors!

Enjoy a Father’s Day Sunday Family Fun Skate from 2:00 – 5:00 pm at both of these locations:

Brentwood Skate Center

402 Wilson Pike Cir, Brentwood, TN 37027

Sunday Family Day Skate 2:00 – 5:00 pm

$7 Admission. $4.00 skate rental (or bring your own inline or roller skates ~ available for purchase at Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood & Hendersonville)

Rivergate Skate Center

119 Gleaves St, Madison, TN 37115

Sunday Family Fun Skate 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm

$6 Admission. $3.00 skate rental (or bring your own inline or roller skates

~ available for purchase at Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood & Hendersonville)

Play and Save! Father’s Day Savings: Enjoy $10.00 Off Your Purchase of $50.00 or more on Sunday, June 20, 2021. (Not valid with any other coupon, discount, or offer).

Bring the Family Together:

Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood & Hendersonville have all the new and gently used gear and equipment you need to celebrate Dad!

* Gift Cards * Golf Clubs, Bags, Shoes * Outdoor Bikes * Basketballs * Tennis Racquets and Balls * Dumbbells * Pickleball Paddles and Balls * Skateboards * and MORE!

We Love Sports:

Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood

1701 Mallory Lane, Suite 350

Brentwood, TN 37027

615-661-1107

[email protected]

Regular Store Hours:

Monday – Saturday: 10 am – 8 pm; Sunday: 12 – 5 pm

Play It Again Sports ~ Hendersonville

201 North Anderson Lane, Suite 300

Hendersonville, TN 37075

615-822-6633

[email protected]

Regular Store Hours:

Monday – Friday: 10 am – 7 pm; Saturday: 10 am – 6 pm; Sunday: 12 – 5 pm

