Girls TEC Camp Returns to Centennial High This Summer

From WCS inFocus

By
Williamson Source
-
The Girls Tackling Emerging Careers (TEC) Camp

The Girls Tackling Emerging Careers (TEC) Camp is returning to Centennial High this summer, and registration is now open.

From June 14-18, rising eighth grade girls will be able to explore non-traditional careers for women, including architecture, information technology and law enforcement. Campers will have the opportunity to participate in team-building activities while learning about the fields that interest them.

The camp will run from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. and cost $100 per student, which includes a t-shirt and a daily lunch. The Girls TEC Camp is open to all rising eighth grade girls, including those enrolled in Williamson County Schools, Franklin Special Schools District, Williamson County private schools and home schools.

Students must be registered by April 30. Space is limited and spots will be filled on a first-come, first-serve basis.

All Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and State health and safety guidelines will be followed at the camp. If the camp is canceled, a refund will be issued. Contact WCS Career Coordinator and Strategic Partnership Liaison Paula Chilton with any questions.

To reserve a spot, mail the completed registration form and a check made payable to WCS to:

Paula Chilton

Williamson County Schools

1320 West Main Street, Suite 202

Franklin, TN 37064

