Girls Tackle Emerging Careers at Local CCTE Summer Camp

Engineering, law enforcement and architecture are just a few of the careers students can explore at the annual Girls Tackling Emerging Careers (TEC) Camp June 6-10.

The district’s College, Career and Technical Education (CCTE) department is inviting rising eighth-grade girls to register for the exciting five-day camp. Students will participate in problem-solving and team-building activities, hear from women in non-traditional careers and complete various projects throughout the week.

Girls TEC Camp is open to students in Williamson County Schools, Franklin Special School District, private schools and homeschooled students in the county. Registration costs $150 per camper. To claim a spot in the camp, complete the registration form and return a check made payable to WCS to:

Kris Schneider

Williamson County Schools Entrepreneurship and Innovation Center

104 Claude Yates Drive

Franklin, TN 37064

For more information about the Girls TEC Camp and other summer camps hosted by the CCTE department, visit the WCS CCTE page.

