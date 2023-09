The battle between the BHS Bruins and PHS Patriots girls soccer teams ended in a tie on Tuesday, August 29, 2023.

Brentwood High scored an early goal, but Page High followed up with a point of their own and ended the game 1-1.

The BHS girls soccer team will play Franklin on Thursday, September 7, and the PHS girls team will play Independence on Thursday, September 7.

More Photos at WCS

MORE SCHOOL NEWS