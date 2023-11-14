Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee Announces New President and CEO

Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee is thrilled to announce the appointment of Danielle Whitworth Barnes as its new President and CEO, effective December 1, 2023.

Danielle served as an Executive Director for Ernst & Young, LLC, leading the US Human Services practice for the firm. Her work as a Government Executive Lead within the firm is dedicated to helping clients create innovative and practical solutions for families and vulnerable individuals that have a lasting impact.

Prior to Ernest & Young, Danielle served as a member of the Governor’s Cabinet as the Commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Human Services. She successfully led operations and strategic direction of the state’s second largest agency. Her commitment to driving for strong results for individuals, families, and communities through meaningful work makes her an excellent cultural fit for Girl Scouts.

Under her leadership, the Department of Human Services increased the number of collaborative partnerships with emphasis on meeting the essential needs of families, enhancing the customer experience, modernizing technology, reducing administrative process, increasing access to services in rural communities, and connecting customers to sustainable employment opportunities. As Commissioner during the COVID-19 pandemic, she ushered new programs and processes, such as P-EBT, Pandemic Cash Assistance, Pandemic Child Care, and others, to quickly respond to the needs of Tennesseans.

Danielle holds certification as a Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHR) and maintains an active law license. She earned her undergraduate degree from Spelman College and her law degree from the University of Tennessee College of Law.

Danielle is active in a variety of organizations, including, Jack and Jill of America Foundation, Think TN, Tennessee State Museum, Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation, the Tennessee Adoption Project, and MLB Music City (Nashville Stars). Danielle is a proud parent of a Girl Scout. She and her husband live with their 2 children in Brentwood, TN.