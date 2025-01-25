Girl Scout Raises Money for St. Jude’s

Ten-year-old Catie Grant could be considered a typical fourth grader. She loves dogs, art, and country music, especially Dan and Shay. She’s a big reader, currently plowing through Laura Ingalls Wilder’s “Little House on the Prairie” series. A Girl Scout, she is always eager to help when there is a need. Over Christmas 2024, when she was only nine, she decided she wanted to raise money for St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

During the holidays, many heart-wrenching commercials run on television about the organization started by famous actor Danny Thomas. He chose to name the hospital and research center after Saint Jude Thaddeus, the patron saint of hopeless causes.

Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, the facility believes no parent should receive a bill and that their discoveries tied to treating cancer, sickle cell and other childhood diseases should be shared with the world. Their work has greatly increased survival rates for children with these diseases.

“She saw their commercial on TV,” explained her mother, Sarah Grant, “and we talked about what St Jude’s is and does. She thought about how much harder it would be to have cancer AND live in a hospital at Christmas. When she learned that they need donations, she decided to sell hot cocoa.”

The Grant’s neighbors have an elaborate light display on their house every holiday; Catie thought it would be great to set up in front of the display and sell her hot chocolate to people who park and watch the show to raise funds. She set up a table in her driveway and she and her family made signs to advertise what she was doing. Because a lot of their friends and family live out of state, they also created an online fundraiser and shared it via Facebook so they could donate as well.

“Her Dad made each batch from scratch,” added Grant, “and we ordered cups, lids, sleeves and carafes from Amazon to make it easier for her to serve. Our neighbors donated sprinkles and whipped cream, which we re-stocked a few times.”

Catie was amazed at how the community rallied to support her. They had many people stop by just to donate money without taking any cocoa.

From the experience, Catie learned it took time to set up and take down and to always wear her gloves.

“She’s always been one to see where there was a need,” said her mother, “and said she learned that it only takes one person to make a difference.”

When asked if this is something she would like to do annually, Catie said she would think about it. With Girl Scouts, she participates in helping with things in the local community as well.

She inherited her love of serving others from her family. Both of her parents have raised funds for charities and organizations. Her father was in Kiwanis Club for a number of years, which serves local communities and youth. He assisted in building playgrounds as well. Her mother has raised money for breast cancer research for Avon 39, a movement that “raises lifesaving funds supporting breast cancer patients, survivors, thrivers, and caregivers through every step of the journey.” Through their Making Strides program, they walked 39 miles in two days for multiple years. Also, the family has “flocked” yards with plastic flamingoes for donations.

Wanting to be a voice actor when she grows up, Catie and her family believe that if you see a need, try looking at it from a new perspective, then ask where you can make a difference.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email