Girl Scout Cookies Now Available at Grub Hub

It’s Girl Scout cookie season! Bring on the Thin Mints, Tag Alongs, and a new way to receive your cookies this year.

This season, Girl Scouts is collaborating with food ordering and delivery platform Grubhub so girls have another way to facilitate contact-free cookie orders. Consumers can order Girl Scout Cookies for pickup or delivery on Grubhub.com or the Grubhub app. Grubhub is waiving all fees for the organization to make this new delivery option feasible for sales without reducing troops’ and councils’ proceeds.

To kick off the collaboration, Grubhub is offering free delivery on Girl Scout Cookie orders through February 14 with a minimum purchase of $15*.

You can also order cookies online this year. Beginning February 1, customers can enter their zip code into the Girl Scout Cookie Finder to find a local troop to purchase from through the Digital Cookie platform for direct shipment or donation to local organizations.

New this year – Toast-Yay!™ cookie, a French toast–inspired cookie dipped in delicious icing and full of flavor in every bite. There’s even a gift-box option that you can order that ships directly to others via the Digital Cookie platform.