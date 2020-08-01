



Gilda’s Club Middle Tennessee will hold its biggest fundraiser of the year, the 2020 Red Door Bash, September 3 beginning at 6:30 p.m. The event, to be held virtually, will commemorate another year of free cancer support for individuals and families in 15 Middle Tennessee counties and celebrate several community leaders for their giving hearts and extraordinary impact, including:

Juli & Earl Fitz, long-time Gilda’s Club members who reside in Brentwood, donors and advocates, who will receive the Dr. Gail Addlestone Community Building Award;

Cathy & Clay Jackson, past Board Chair (Cathy), current Advisory Board Member (Cathy) and long-time donors, who will receive the Red Door Champion Award; and

Long-time Gilda’s Club Program Director Felice Apolinsky, LCSW, who is retiring after 22 years of service, will also be recognized.

“This year’s event is being held virtually to safeguard all of our guests, but especially those we serve, many of whom have compromised immune systems,” said Hayley Levy, Gilda’s Club Director of Development. “Like many things these days, it’s been quite the pivot, but we’re really excited about what’s planned. Our event committee, led by Victoria Marger and Rae Hirsch, has come up with some incredibly creative ideas to ensure this a once-in-a-lifetime evening.”

According to Levy, in addition to a virtual awards program, Bash guests will hear from a Gilda’s Club member in the form of a “Member Moment”; participate in a wine pull fundraiser; enjoy an online auction, featuring fabulous trips and a variety of other unique items; and more.

“Our Red Door Bash committee has been hard at work since January, planning an event that will be entertaining, memorable and fun,” said Co-Chair Rae Hirsch. “I’m most excited about our packages for virtual table hosts and sponsors, which include a range of goodies – from a night-of porch photo session to a ‘Party in a Red Box’ filled with items from community partners like Omni Nashville Hotel, Lipman Brothers, and Sam’s Club Franklin.”

Invitations for the Red Door Bash will be mailed this month, according to Hirsch. Individual tickets are $175 and virtual table hosting opportunities are available at $1,750 and $2,500. Gilda’s Club’s hope is that table hosts will create intimate, at-home parties during the virtual event – participating in a Zoom pre-show cocktail party, a contest for best table decorations, the online auction, and other activities allowing attendees to be together from home.

“It’s an honor to, once again, be a part of the team planning and executing Gilda’s Club Red Door Bash,” said Co-Chair Victoria Marger, who also chaired the event in 2019. “Gilda’s Club is an essential resource for those in our community impacted by cancer and it’s vital that we support them, especially at a point in time when cancer patients are feeling more isolated and anxious than ever before.”

To learn more or purchase tickets to Gilda’s Club’s 2020 Red Door Bash, sponsored in part by Omni Nashville Hotel and Burr + Forman, visit https://GildasRedDoor.givesmart.com. For virtual table host and event sponsorship information, e-mail [email protected]

About Gilda’s Club Middle Tennessee

Gilda’s Club Middle Tennessee, an affiliate of the Cancer Support Community, is dedicated to providing support, education and hope to all people impacted by cancer, including family members and friends of those diagnosed. Free of charge to everyone, Gilda’s Club’s evidence-based program for men, women, children and families includes support groups, healthy lifestyle workshops, mind-body classes, social activities, educational lectures and community resource information. Offering approximately 70 professionally-led support and networking groups, and more than 80 educational workshops and lectures each month, Gilda’s Club Middle Tennessee is able to make a tangible difference in the lives of those impacted by cancer. We build community, so no one has to face cancer alone.



