Gilda’s Club Middle Tennessee has announced it will close the Franklin location.

Located at the Provisions CARES building, 4588 Carothers Parkway, the Williamson County location opened in 2018 and will close on June 30, 2020. Gilda’s Club also has a location in Nashville at 1707 Division St.

A letter on their website shared the news.

“Unfortunately, with the opening of a second location and addition of individual counseling to our program, we put an undue burden on our budget and reserves. While our overall fundraising efforts continue to be successful and we are generating more revenue with each year that passes, it is not keeping pace with the expense of operating two locations and offering one-on-one emotional support,” states a letter by Gilda’s Club Middle Tennessee.

“To our members: Please know that you are a valued part of our Gilda’s Club community, and we are committed to serving you. All of our current, ongoing support groups, including our Williamson County groups, will continue to meet virtually. Our Program team will continue to be available to provide resource support. And we will continue to offer all aspects of our free cancer support program from our Midtown Nashville Clubhouse; we hope you will join us there.”

The message ended by thanking those who were willing to commit and help launch Gilda’s Club in Williamson County.

“Lastly, we’d like to ask you to join us in acknowledging our team in Williamson County. We are so proud of their commitment to launching our satellite program in Franklin and grateful for the work they do each day to support all of our members and their families.”

For the latest news on Gilda’s Club Middle Tennessee, visit their Facebook page.