Gilda’s Club to Host Annual Red Door Bash

Gilda’s Club Middle Tennessee, an organization dedicated to providing support, education, and hope to people impacted by cancer, will host the seventh annual Red Door Bash on Saturday, October 19. The largest yearly fundraiser for the organization will take place at The Omni Nashville Hotel, and tickets are on-sale now.

“Every year, we look forward to gathering our community and celebrating at the Red Door Bash,” said Harriet Schiftan, MSW, MAJCS, President & CEO of Gilda’s Club Middle Tennessee. “It’s an evening meant to bring awareness and support to people impacted by cancer and take time to thank our community and volunteers for their support. This year’s event co-chairs, Lori Fishel and Beverly Davenport, have planned an amazing evening. We’re thankful for seven years of this event and look forward to many more.”

The evening begins with a cocktail hour at 6:00 PM, before guests are welcome to enter the ballroom for the evening’s programming. Programming will take place throughout the evening and this year’s honorees will be:

Red Door Champion Award: Steve and Helen Lane

Shining Star Award: Scott Perry and The Memorial Foundation

Nancy Saturn Award of Inspiration: Elaine Dorris

This year’s event is slated to be a beautiful evening at The Omni Nashville Hotel, hosted by co-chairs Lori Fishel and Beverly Davenport. Tickets to Red Door Bash are $300 and include a cocktail reception, and a three-course menu perfectly paired with wine selections. Throughout the evening, guests will have access to a highly curated silent auction. This year’s auction includes experiences such as Leiper’s Fork Luxury Getaway and Black River Studio Experience. Each table will feature original art by Harold Kraus for purchase by auction. Table sponsorships and corporate sponsorships are still available. To purchase tickets, or learn more about sponsorships, please click here.

Every year, an award-winning individual makes a special appearance at the event. Last year’s guest was Alan Zweibel, an Emmy and Tony-winning comedy writer, producer, and original Saturday Night Live writer. More details on this year’s guests are still to come.

The Omni Nashville Hotel, Burr & Forman, Amazon, HCA Healthcare Foundation, and Gilead Oncology are generously supporting the 2024 Red Door Bash.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email