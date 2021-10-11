Gigi’s Kitchen Bakery & Cafe Announces Closure

Gigi’s Kitchen Bakery & Cafe, located in the Brentwood Place Shopping Center at 330 Franklin Road, will close. The eatery announced the news via social media; an exact closing date was not given.

In a social media post, they stated, “To our beloved Brentwood community, we opened the doors to our bakery a little over a year ago to share our passion of baking, community, and servitude with all of you. We treasure the memories and friendships made along the way and are truly sad to announce the closing of Gigi’s Kitchen and Bakery. We are forever grateful for our loyal employees, wonderful customers, and every smiling face encountered in our kitchen. From the bottom of our hearts, we thank you!”

Owned by Gigi Butler, who previously owned Gigi’s Cupcakes, the new venture featured pies and other baked goods.

Butler first opened Pies by Gigi’s in August 2020 then rebranded to Gigi’s Kitchen Bakery & Cafe.

