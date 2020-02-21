Many middle Tennesseans are familiar with Gigi’s Cupcakes. While owner Gigi Butler has created the largest cupcake franchise in the country with over 100 stores in 24 states, pies are her true passion, she states on her website. Butler has been busy formulating her latest entrepreneurial endeavor at Pies By Gigi. The pie shop is set to open this year in Franklin.

Gigi opened her first cupcake location just oﬀ Music Row in Nashville in 2008. After being turned down by various banks and down to her last $33, Gigi went out on a limb and took out $100,000 in cash advances on her personal credit cards to fund the first Gigi’s Cupcakes store in Nashville. She gambled everything she had and fortunately, her sweet treats quickly became Nashville’s delicacy dessert of choice. Shortly thereafter, Gigi’s Franchising, Inc. was born, and Gigi’s Cupcakes locations began popping up throughout North America.

Butler sold the company in 2016 but kept her original store that will celebrate its 12 year anniversary on February 21st, 2020. The entrepreneur has been busy whipping up a new endeavor and has just announced her latest venture in baking:

“Gigi’s Cupcakes will always be my first baby. It has been an honor and a privilege to be able to come into your homes for your birthdays, celebrations and to be a part of your lives for the last 12 years. As I pass the torch onto a new owner of Gigi’s Cupcakes, it is a bittersweet feeling but it’s time to recreate and start something new, from scratch. My love for baking will continue with a new concept called Pies By Gigi…more to come.”

Gigi resides in Franklin, Tenn. with her 8-year-old daughter and has been busy formulating her latest entrepreneurial endeavor at Pies By Gigi.

Follow Gigi on social media to stay in-the-know as she creates her new business from scratch.

ABOUT GIGI:

Gigi is an entrepreneur, author and sought-after public speaker. Her incredible success story has been featured on the hit CBS TV Series “Undercover Boss”, The Today Show, CNBC, Fox News, Business Insider, Forbes, Entrepreneur, and was on the cover of Franchise Times magazine. She is also a TEDx speaker and recently released her debut book, ‘The Secret Ingredient: Recipes for Success In Business and Life’.