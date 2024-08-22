Gigi’s Cupcakes Unveils Delectable 2024 Fall Lineup

As leaves begin to turn and a crisp breeze fills the air, Gigi’s Cupcakes is excited to announce the arrival of their highly anticipated 2024 Fall Menu. From September 1st – November 30th, 2024, cupcake enthusiasts can indulge in a delightful array of autumn-inspired flavors that celebrate the season’s warmth and richness. This year’s fall lineup features an impressive selection of 15 cupcake varieties, blending beloved classics with innovative new creations.

The 2024 Fall Menu includes tempting flavors such as Caramel Apple, Gooey Salted Pecan, Pumpkin Crumb, Wedding Cake, Midnight Magic, Scarlett’s Red Velvet, Strawberry Shortcake, GF Wedding Cake, GF Triple Chocolate Torte, Birthday Surprise, S’mores, Pumpkin Cream, Lemon Dream, GF Gooey Salted Pecan, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, and Cookies N Creme. In addition to these staple offerings, Gigi’s Cupcakes will introduce exciting weekly “Flash Flavors” to keep taste buds guessing, including Oatmeal Creampie, Monster Cookie, Mocha Java Chip, and Chocolate Peanut Butter Pretzel.

Gigi’s Cupcakes is thrilled to bring back their popular holiday-themed boxes for the 2024 season, elevating the fall experience with specially curated treats. These festive assortments capture the essence of autumn’s most beloved celebrations, offering customers a delightful way to indulge in the season’s flavors. The return of these limited-edition boxes has become a highly anticipated event, with each year bringing playful designs and flavor combinations to excite cupcake lovers of all ages.

The Fall Box, available throughout the season, contains four of Gigi’s best-selling cupcakes in miniature form. Each of the twelve mini cupcakes is filled and decorated like its full-size counterpart, featuring elegant pedestal swirls of frosting. The Fall Box showcases four delectable flavors: the classic Wedding Cake, the rich Midnight Magic, the iconic Scarlett’s Red Velvet, and the refreshing Strawberry Shortcake.

The Boo Box, available from October 17th to October 31st, is perfect for Halloween celebrations. Each box contains 12 mini cupcakes made of Devil and White cake with chocolate buttercream, lime green buttercream, and yellow & orange buttercream. The decor will include three Candy Corn, three Monster, three Night Crawler, and three Ghost-themed cupcakes.

For those looking forward to Thanksgiving gatherings, the Gobble Box will be available from November 14th to November 23rd. This festive collection also contains 12 mini cupcakes, combining devil’s food and white cake bases with rich chocolate, warm orange, and golden yellow buttercream frostings. These cupcakes are beautifully decorated to evoke the colors and spirit of the harvest season, making them a perfect centerpiece for any Thanksgiving table.

Source: Restaurant News

