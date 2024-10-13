Gigi Pip and Two Roads Hat Co. to Open at Nashville Yards

Southwest Value Partners, the owner and developer of Nashville Yards, announced that Gigi Pip and Two Roads Hat Co., renowned purveyors of stylish hats and headwear, will open at Nashville Yards in March 2025.

Gigi Pip was founded by Ginger Parrish in 2015 when Ginger, a designer, wife and mother to

three boys, struggled to find quality classic, minimal hats made for women and decided to

launch her own line. Nearly 10 years later, Gigi Pip has become a nationally renowned purveyor of stylish, confident headwear. During that time period, the company has added accessories, including bags and sunglasses, and launched its menswear line, Two Roads, in response to growing interest from men in its timeless designs, modern aesthetic, and approachable price point. This store will be its first flagship location outside of Salt Lake City.

“Nashville Yards is the ideal place for Gigi Pip’s flagship store, as it sits in the heart of Music

City,” said Parrish. “We have an amazing customer base in Nashville and are thrilled to be

opening our doors here full-time. We’re blending our full product line with exclusive offerings and a world-class custom hat bar that most Gigi Pip customers have yet to experience!”

Gigi Pip and Two Roads will together occupy more than 2,000 square feet at the base of The Everett, one of the development’s two highly anticipated Class A+ residential towers. Each store will have its own entrance and will be connected by a custom hat bar, a unique shopping experience through which both individuals and groups can work with an expert to customize their hat style, size and shape, and unique accessories. Both Gigi Pip and Two Roads, which will face the development’s state-of-the-art music venue, The Pinnacle, also plan to host a variety of curated events for clients with live music performances.

“Gigi Pip and Two Roads are known for their classic, timeless hats, and the cool, confident vibe of their loyal customers,” said Cary Mack, Managing Partner, Southwest Value Partners.

“Ginger and Jon Parrish have a terrific vision and two unique brands that are a great fit for

Nashville Yards. We are excited to have them on board and as they bring what will be

destination shopping experience to Music City.”

Gigi Pip offers a variety of fashion-forward hat styles and shapes for women, including wide and short-brim styles, felt and straw hats, fedoras, ballcaps, and beanies.

