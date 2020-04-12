If you have a guitar sitting in your house and haven’t played in a while or never learned to play it, here’s your chance.

Gibson has formed a partnership with Gibson Gives, Sweetwater.com and Amped Guitar Learning–the #1 guitar learning experience tool to offer new users three months of Premium Access Membership for free.

A limited quantity of subscriptions are available now on the Apple APP store worldwide; register your profile and begin playing today here.

With a three-month Premium Membership to Amped Guitar, players will receive:

Full learning curriculum with multiple genres, hundreds of guided lessons teaching you chords, soloing and songs

Immersive playing experience keeping you motivated to play and develop real skills

Step-by-step guidance based on AR

Play songs from some of the greatest guitarists in history including Eric Clapton, B.B. King, Santana, Aerosmith, Tom Petty, Dolly Parton, The Beatles, Bon Jovi, Thin Lizzy, Brian Adams and many more

Guided learning path from basic skills to advanced guitar techniques

Real-time feedback

Amped animations and videos to teach you new skills and guide you in your learning

Track your progress

All lessons developed by expert guitar teachers

Flexibility – play anywhere and anytime you want

No cables or amps are needed

Plug in iRig to perform for friends

Amped Guitar is a unique and engaging two-way, online learning experience that listens to your playing and instinctively adapts the lesson vs. a one-way instructional video. It interacts with the player and creates an additional guitar layer in real-time that turns boring old guitar lessons into an empowering and immersive experience.

Amped Guitar takes players from Beginners to Pros covering everything from basic skills to advanced techniques using Audio Augmented Reality; players can learn at their own pace, follow a curriculum or jam to their favorite songs.