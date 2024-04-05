Gibson Gives Donates to WCS Fine Arts

WCS students will soon be playing new instruments thanks to a generous donation.

On March 27, 2024, FirstBank Ampitheater and Gibson presented district leaders with a check for $48,825. The money was raised by auctioning off guitars signed by artists who performed at the venue. The funds will be used to buy new instruments and replace used instruments across the district.

“We are appreciative of the donation from Gibson Gives,” said WCS Fine Arts Director Mark Kinzer. “The fine arts are an important part of Williamson County Schools, and this support will help continue that tradition of excellence that our schools and staff have worked to create.”

Source: WCS

More School News