Gibson Garage Celebrates Three Year Anniversary with Free Shows

As it celebrates 130 years of music history, Gibson, the iconic and leading global instrument brand, has shaped sound across generations and genres of music for over a century, becoming one of the most relevant, played, and loved music brands around the world. Gibson launches Gibson Garage Fest Week from Wednesday, June 5 – Sunday, June 9 at the Gibson Garage Nashville (209 10th Ave. South #209) in downtown Nashville, TN.

Falling on the three-year anniversary of the opening of the Gibson Garage—the ultimate guitar experience and Nashville’s must-see destination for music lovers–Gibson Garage Fest Week will kick off with live performances and special events with music superstars and emerging acts during CMA Week. Gibson Garage Fest Week will feature intimate, live music performances, and events, daily for music fans inside the Gibson Garage Nashville. Music fans can attend live shows and events, participate in guitar-playing lessons with renowned experts, enter to win guitars and gear, and interact with the iconic brand Gibson–as well as its philanthropic division Gibson Gives.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 5

3:00 PM Marty Schwartz “Back to Basics” instore guitar learning class.

4:30 PM Maggie Rose will join Marty Schwartz for a live music performance.

THURSDAY, JUNE 6

3:00 PM Jimmy Wysocki Les Paul Experience performance and music history talk.

FRIDAY, JUNE 7

11:00 AM Gibson Generation Group artists: Gabe Crumby, Rocco Gorelik, Lauren Hunter, Luna Cordoba, Saxon Weiss perform with the Gibson Garage Band and Jenna Weidner.

1:00 PM Priscilla Block music performance.

2:00 PM Payton Smith music performance.

3:00 PM Morgan Wade music performance.

4:00 PM Tigirlily Gold music performance.

5:00 PM Abraham Alexander performance, Gibson Marquee Artist 2024.

SATURDAY, JUNE 8

1:00 PM Gibson Gives Foundation and Free Guitars4Kids Ceremony (parking lot) Gibson Gives and Gibson artists will be onsite gifting 100 guitars to Free Guitars 4 Kids youth members, Gibson Ambassador Jared James Nichols will be onsite to help distribute guitars to youth in underserved communities throughout Nashville, teach them some basic guitar chords, and support music education.

11:00-6:00 PM Les Paul “Through The Lens” Photo Gallery, all day.

-An exclusive traveling gallery of photos highlighting the life and career of Les Paul, the inventor, musician, and icon.



SUNDAY, JUNE 9

11:00-4:00 PM Les Paul “Through The Lens” Photo Gallery, all day.

-An exclusive traveling gallery of photos highlighting the life and career of Les Paul, the inventor, musician, and icon.

6:30 PM Gibson Gives in partnership with the Les Paul Foundation will Honor the Legendary artist Peter Frampton with the Les Paul Spirit Award, private event, invite only.*

