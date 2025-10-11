Gibson Garage Announces October Events

Synonymous with music culture, Gibson has been shaping sound across generations and genres for over a century, becoming one of the most relevant, played, and loved music brands worldwide.

The Gibson Garage Nashville—its global flagship store located at 209 10th Avenue South in the heart of Music City—is the ultimate guitar experience and destination for music lovers. Here, you can catch live performances from music icons as well as emerging Gibson artists, all on its state-of-the-art stage.

This month, the following Gibson Garage Nashville events will take place live from the main floor stage of the Gibson Garage. All events are free and open to the public. For the latest Gibson Garage Nashville schedule, visit @OfficialGibsonGarage.

GIBSON GARAGE NASHVILLE:

ALL AMERICAN REJECTS-TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14-10:30 AM

On Tuesday, October 14, before they take the stage at Bridgestone Arena supporting The Jonas Brothers, the All-American Rejects will visit Gibson Garage Nashville for an exclusive fan signing event. Fans must purchase the new limited tour edition Sandbox vinyl for entry into the signing. Space is extremely limited—arrive early for this intimate event.

SIERRA HULL-LIVE PERFORMANCE, FAN SIGNING AND MEET & GREET-THURSDAY, OCTOBER 16 -11:00 AM



On Thursday, October 16 at 11:00 AM CT at the Gibson Garage Nashville as Sierra Hull celebrates the launch of her first-ever signature Gibson mandolins. Enjoy a special live performance, followed by an exclusive fan meet-and-greet and signing. Space is limited, so arrive early for this intimate event.

In a historic first, Gibson honors two-time GRAMMY® nominee Sierra Hull as the first female artist to receive a signature Gibson mandolin—the Gibson Custom Sierra Hull F-5 Master Model and F-5G.

DON FELDER-LIVE PERFORMANCE AND ARTIST Q&A WITH GIBSON’S MARK AGNESI, FRIDAY, OCTOBER 24-3:30 PM

On Friday, October 24, check out a live performance by Don Felder. Before the show, Felder will sit down with Gibson’s Mark Agnesi for an on-stage Q&A. Space is limited—arrive early for this intimate event.

Don Felder, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee and a former Eagles lead guitarist, co-wrote the iconic “Hotel California” and contributed to classics like One of These Nights. After leaving the band, he launched a successful solo career, releasing three albums and collaborating with legends like Slash, Joe Satriani, and Peter Frampton. He’s also the author of the New York Times bestseller Heaven and Hell: My Life in the Eagles.

MORE EVENTS

