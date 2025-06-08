Gibson and Micheal J. Fox Need Your Help with Missing Guitar from Back to the Future

Gibson has launched a global search for the world-renowned Cherry Red Gibson ES-345™ guitar that Michael J. Fox played in the 1985 hit film from Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, BACK TO THE FUTURE, which became the biggest film of 1985 in the U.S. and the second highest-grossing worldwide.

The stunning guitar was showcased during the beloved film’s unforgettable “Enchantment Under the Sea” school dance scene, a pop culture moment that has inspired many musicians to pick up guitars for the very first time after witnessing the character of Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) play the legendary song “Johnny B. Goode.” During the making of the 1989 sequel to the film, the filmmakers went to look for the guitar, and it was nowhere to be found. Now, music fans worldwide have the chance to help Gibson find the most important guitar in cinema history.

Fans who have any tips as to the whereabouts of the missing original Cherry Red Gibson ES-345 guitar that Michael J. Fox played in the film BACK TO THE FUTURE can contact Gibson via www.LostToTheFuture.com or call/text 1-855-345-1955.

The discovery of what happened to the film’s Gibson ES-345 would add a critical chapter to the film’s cinematic history.

“Guitar has always been a big part of my life,” says Michael J. Fox. “When we talked about the ‘Enchantment Under The Sea’ scene in Back to the Future, I sat down with the cinematographer and choreographer and said I want to riff through all of my favorite guitarists, like doing Jimi Hendrix behind the head, Pete Townshend doing a windmill, and the Eddie (Van Halen) hammer thing, it was so cool that they were open to that, and we laid it all out there. I’m really happy with the scene because it was an expression of my love for guitar and all the great players. I didn’t realize the influence the scene had on people, John Mayer said, ‘I play guitar because of you,’ and Chris Martin said the same thing, and I am glad they took it further than I did, they went to the trouble of being really good players. I just love the guitar, and I love the movie.”

“Years ago, I was astonished to learn this beloved cinematic artifact had apparently disappeared into the space-time continuum,” says Bob Gale, co-creator/screenwriter/producer of BACK TO THE FUTURE. “Since we don’t have a functioning time machine, this effort is probably our best chance to solve a decades-long mystery.”

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email