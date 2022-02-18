Ghost Tours Aren’t Just for Halloween, Lotz House Hosts Winter Ghost Tour

To wipe away the cobwebs of winter, the Lotz House is offering an evening ghost tour Saturday, February 26 at 6 p.m. Guests will have the chance to experience the Civil War spirits and other unexplained phenomenon that are said to haunt the historic home. The Lotz House has been featured on the Travel Channel’s “Haunted Live” as well as Travel Channel’s “The Most Terrifying Places in America.”

Lotz House Executive Director Thomas Cartwright said, “These tours are unique in terms that evidence and stories will be shared with about specific ghosts and Goblins than inhabit the Lotz House and the battlefield of Franklin. Visitors will get their blood boiled to help get them through a cold February night.”

At ground zero of the Battle of Franklin, the Lotz House witnessed untold bloodshed. The traumatic past and the unexplained phenomena seen by many of its visitors led the home to be dubbed the “Second-Most Terrifying Place in America” by the Travel Channel. These strange happenings include a woman crying out for a loved one, a little girl staring out the window and ordinary items that just won’t stay put.

The guided 90-minute ghost tours will begin at 6:00 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, February 26. Reservations are required by calling 615-790-7190. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children ages 7 – 13.

About the Lotz House:

The Lotz House, which has been on the National Historic Register since 1976, is located in the heart of downtown historic Franklin, Tennessee at ground zero of the Battle of Franklin, which was a pivotal battle in the Civil War on November 30, 1864. The house is open Monday – Thursday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Admission is charged. The Lotz House is located at 1111 Columbia Ave. For more information, call 615-790-7190 or visit www.lotzhouse.com.