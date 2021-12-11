Ghost Kitchen, Burger Dandy, to Open Dine-in Restaurant in Franklin

In the midst of the pandemic with virtual concepts on the rise, A. Marshall Hospitality adopted the popular ghost kitchen model to launch Burger Dandy, a delivery and pickup only restaurant for burgers, fries and milkshakes. As a result of overwhelming success of Burger Dandy since its inception in February 2021, the restaurant will transition to a dine-in burger joint set to open in January 2022 at the corner of 1st and Main Street in downtown Franklin.

“Moving a concept from a virtual kitchen to a brick-and-mortar restaurant is rare and a true testament to the success of Burger Dandy and our loyal, burger-loving customer base,” said Lyle Richardson, chief operating officer for A. Marshall Hospitality. “We are excited to transition our burger joint to an eat-in establishment, as the guest experience is always at the heart of our operations.”

Burger Dandy’s operations will temporarily go offline as renovations are made to the space. Upon reopening in January, Burger Dandy will offer counter-service, a self-serve kiosk, a dine-in area and patio. With the new playful, retro atmosphere will come a new menu with customization options, including boozy milkshakes and non-burger menu items. Americana Taphouse will continue to operate in a portion of the building with Burger Dandy having its own separate entrance and dining room within the 94 E Main Street location. Burger Dandy delivery and pickup through UberEats, Grubhub and DoorDash will also still be available.

To stay up-to-date on the latest developments from Burger Dandy’s opening date and new menu, connect on Facebook and Instagram, or visit www.burgerdandy.com.

ABOUT BURGER DANDY

Created by A. Marshall Hospitality, Burger Dandy launched in February 2021 as a virtual restaurant based out of the company’s Americana Taphouse on Main Street and is now transitioning to a dine-in establishment set to open in January 2022. The menu features a variety of all-American classic, nostalgic items including cheeseburgers, smashburgers, crinkle fries, grilled cheese, old-fashioned milkshakes and a selection of Southern-born bottled sodas. New offerings including boozy milkshakes and non-burger menu items will be added upon reopening. For more information, visit www.burgerdandy.com.