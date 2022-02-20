GFWC Spring Station Woman’s Club Promotes Scholarship Opportunity

The GFWC Spring Station Woman’s Club, in collaboration with the GFWC of Tennessee, is pleased to promote a scholarship opportunity.

The General Federation of Women’s Clubs is an international organization dedicated to community improvement by enhancing the lives of others through volunteer service. The Tennessee Federation awards scholarships of $1,000 to deserving students in Tennessee. Candidates must be planning to attend or currently be enrolled in a Tennessee college or university.

The application deadline is March 1st. The GFWC of Tennessee Scholarship Committee will evaluate the candidates for a final determination of the distribution, with notification being made on May 1st. Previous scholarship winners must reapply to be eligible the following year. Scholarship monies will be mailed directly to the recipient’s college or university. To access additional information about the scholarship and the application, please visit www.gfwcspringstation.wordpress.com.

The GFWC Spring Station Woman’s Club is a local club of GFWC. Membership is open to those who seek friendship, fun, and fulfillment through community involvement. Meetings for the local club take place on the first Monday of each month (except for holidays) at 6:30 p.m. in the lower level of the Winchester Community Building on Maury Hill Street in Spring Hill. Social networking begins at 6:00 p.m.

Please contact [email protected] for more information; and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter!