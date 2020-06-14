



The GFWC Spring Station Woman’s Club installed new officers for the 2020-2022 term.

New officers, recently voted upon by club members, were installed at the

June 2, 2020 monthly club meeting. The installation ceremony was conducted by Vicki Bechet, a founding club member of the local Spring Station organization and President of the GFWC of TN.

Taking the reigns, from left to right, are: Barbara Pisano, President; Tina Majors, Vice-President; Vicki Bechet, June McDaniel, Secretary; and Becky Rusch, Treasurer. Each officer was presented with a rose bush as their duties and responsibilities were outlined and explained in relation to the Club Collect, which follows.

A Collect for Club Women

A prayer of petition by Mary Stewart

Keep us, oh God from pettiness:

Let us be done with fault finding and leave off self-seeking.

May we put away all pretense and meet each other face to face,

without self-pity and without prejudice.

May we never be hasty in judgment and always generous.

Let us take time for all things; make us grow calm, serene, gentle.

Teach us to put into action our better impulses, straightforward and unafraid.

Grant that we may realize it is the little things that create differences, that in the big things of life we are at one.

And may we strive to touch and to know the great, common, human heart of us all.

And, oh Lord God, let us forget not to be kind.

The local club, GFWC Spring Station Woman’s Club, is part of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC), an international women’s organization dedicated to community improvement by enhancing the lives of others through volunteer service. They meet on the first Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in the lower level of the Winchester Community Building on Maury Hill Street in Spring Hill. Membership is open to those who seek friendship, fun, and fulfillment through community involvement.



