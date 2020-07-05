



In preparation and anticipation of the opening of schools in the fall for the new school year, the GFWC Spring Station Woman’s Club is initiating a school supply collection drive

to help those in need!

“Our club members recognize that this has been an extremely tough year for many of our local families – and want to assist with this specific need,” explained Bonni Lamey, GFWC of TN State Education Director, and member of the local GFWC Spring Station Club. “The school supply drive will run from June 22 through July 20.”

As you’re buying school supplies for your own children, why not pick up a few extra to share with children in our local schools who are in need and can’t afford to buy their supplies? Or if your children or grandchildren live someplace other than Spring Hill, purchase something in honor of them! Drop your school supply purchases off at Re/Max Fine Homes, located at 4816 Main Street, Suite H on weekdays between 10-4 or on Saturdays between 11-4. Paper, pencils, crayons, notebooks, folders, glue sticks, markers,

composition books, and more are needed.

The GFWC is an international women’s organization dedicated to community improvement by enhancing the lives of others through volunteer service. Membership is open to those who seek friendship, fun, and fulfillment through community involvement. Meetings for the local club take place on the first Monday of each month (except for Labor Day) at 6:30 p.m. in the lower level of the Winchester Community Building on Maury Hill Street in Spring Hill.

Please contact [email protected] for more information.



