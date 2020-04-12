Kids are at home, as are most parents. Boredom is setting in. Need a diversion? Kids from Spring Hill and Thompson’s Station are encouraged to put their creative hats on and

enter a brand new community contest—one that can be done at home, in their driveway or on their own sidewalk. Encourage them to create their chalk masterpiece, snap a pic, and post it on the Facebook page of the GFWC Spring Station Woman’s Club—@gfwcspringstation. Include name of artist, age group (4 and under, 5-8, 9-13 or 14-18), and the hashtag #GFWCSSchalkart.

Entries are to be posted no later than April 30, and winners will be notified after May 7.

The local club, GFWC Spring Station Woman’s Club, is part of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC), an international women’s organization dedicated to community improvement by enhancing the lives of others through volunteer service. They meet on the first Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in the lower level of the Winchester Community Building on Maury Hill Street in Spring Hill. Membership is open to those who seek friendship, fun, and fulfillment through community involvement.

Please contact GFWCSpringStation@gmail.com for more information.