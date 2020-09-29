GFWC Spring Station Woman’s Club Donates Funds to Local Domestic Violence Shelters

Members of the GFWC Spring Station Woman’s Club recently presented donations to local domestic violence shelters—the Center of Hope in Maury County and BRIDGES in Williamson County. Each shelter received $2500 from funds that were raised earlier this year at the organization’s Amethyst Affair.

1 of 2

“Our club is thrilled that these latest donations comprise $30,000 in cumulative donations made through the years to support local domestic violence efforts,” said Barbara Pisano, President of the GFWC Spring Station Woman’s Club. “These donations play an important role in providing safe housing, legal advocacy, and meaningful effective support to victims and their families.”

The local club, GFWC Spring Station Woman’s Club, is part of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC), an international women’s organization dedicated to community improvement by enhancing the lives of others through volunteer service. They meet on the first Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m.

Locations vary due to COVID restrictions. Membership is open to those who seek friendship, fun, and fulfillment through community involvement.