GFWC Spring Station Woman’s Club Donates Book to Libraries of Local Elementary Schools

Each of the nine Elementary schools throughout Thompson’s Station and

Spring Hill were recently presented with a new book for their library from the local GFWC Spring Station Woman’s Club.

The book, “No Such Thing as Normal,” was written by local author, Megan DeJarnett who is a wife, mother, children’s book author and motivational speaker. Mrs. DeJarnett, who was born with Spinal Muscular Atrophy, was recently crowned Ms. Wheelchair Tennessee 2020. Her platform is revolved around exposing our younger generation to the concept of inclusion to get rid of social barriers that people with disabilities may face. “As a GFWC club, we are continuously looking for ways to improve our community, advocate for children, and educate where possible. This project falls under the club’s Education and Libraries Community Service Program,” said Club President, Barb Pisano.

The local club, GFWC Spring Station Woman’s Club, is part of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC), an international women’s organization dedicated to community improvement by enhancing the lives of others through volunteer service. They meet on the first Monday of each month, with location varying due to COVID restrictions. Membership is open to those who seek friendship, fun, and fulfillment through community involvement.

Please contact [email protected] for more information.