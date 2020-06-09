GFWC Spring Station Woman’s Club announces the winners of their very first Chalk Art Contest.

“We definitely have some budding artists in our community!” commented one of the club members who assisted with the judging. “Very creative; very original; very talented” were other comments expressed. Club member Tina Majors, who spearheaded the contest, said “Interest was great! We hope to make this an annual contest!” This project falls under the Arts and Culture Community Service Project category for GFWC.

Winners are:

In the Under 4 Age Category: Judah, for his lion. He will receive a new set of sidewalk chalk.

In the 5-8 Age Category: Audrey, for her parrot. She will receive a set of chalk art stencils.

In the 9-13 Age Category: We had a tie! The two winners are Kallie for her bluebird and Addison for her mosaic.

In the 14 -18 Age Category, the winner was Ally, with her sun drawing.

The winners in the 9-13 and 14-18 Age Categories will each receive an instructional booklet for chalk art drawings.

The local club, GFWC Spring Station Woman’s Club, is part of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC), an international women’s organization dedicated to community improvement by enhancing the lives of others through volunteer service. They meet on the first Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in the lower level of the Winchester Community Building on Maury Hill Street in Spring Hill. Membership is open to those who seek friendship, fun, and fulfillment through community involvement.

Please contact GFWCSpringStation@gmail.com for more information.