GFWC Spring Station Woman’s Club Adopts a Teacher

Each year, the GFWC Spring Station Woman’s Club selects a brand new, first time, newly graduated teacher from the Spring Hill/Thompson’s Station area, to adopt and provide

him/her with items on their wish list.

“This year’s recipient was Sarah Raplee, a 3rd grade teacher at Bethesda Elementary. She was thrilled to be our chosen recipient”, said Bonni Lamey, project coordinator. “She had a variety of items on her wish list, including microphones and art canvas. Our club members recognize that new teachers have many needs and often fund items personally, and we attempt to make a positive impact on their teaching career

by showing our appreciation in this way.”

The GFWC is an international women’s organization dedicated to community improvement by enhancing the lives of others through volunteer service. Membership is open to those who seek friendship, fun, and fulfillment through community involvement. Meetings for the local club take place on the first Monday of each month (except for holidays) at 6:30 p.m. in the lower level of the Winchester Community Building on

Maury Hill Street in Spring Hill.

Please contact [email protected] for more information and follow on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter!