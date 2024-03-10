Get Your Tickets to Taste of Tennessee Benefitting Tennessee Alliance for Kids

By
Donna Vissman
-

Enjoy a night out with local distillery, craft beer, & cuisine tastings, live music, and more. It will surely be a fun evening fueled by those with a heart for vulnerable children.

Tennessee Alliance Kids event Taste Of Tennessee is more than just a fun event; it’s an opportunity to make a difference. All funds raised will benefit the Tennessee Alliance for Kids and support the needs of children in the Tennessee foster care system. Vendors to be at the event so far include: The Pharmacy, Pancho & Lefty’s, No Baked Cookie Dough, Nelson’s Green Brier Distillery, Leiper’s Fork Distillery, Big Machine Vodka, and Bearded Iris Brewing.

The event occurs on Thursday, April 25, 2024, at 14TENN from 6 pm to 9 pm. Find tickets here.

14TENN, 1410 51st Ave N, Nashville, TN 37209

