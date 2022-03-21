Get Your Tickets Now For The 2022 Hammers & High Heels

The 2022 Hammers & High Heels takes place on May 13th from 6:30 – 11 pm at The Factory at Franklin (230 Franklin Rd, Franklin, TN 37064).

In March 2022, Habitat for Humanity Williamson-Maury (HFHWM) will kick off its 13th Annual Women Build and hold its largest fundraiser of the year, Hammers & High Heels, on May 13, 2022 at The Factory at Franklin.

Proceeds go towards purchasing building materials needed to complete a home for a family in need in Columbia, TN. The generous support we receive from the community is vital to the success of our Women Build program and Hammers & High Heels event, so we hope you will join us in 2022.

Thanks to generous supporters, including presenting sponsor, Fluid Pay, we are more than halfway to our goal of $100,000 to fully fund the Women Build Home of Linda Lemus. Click here to learn more about this hardworking mother and her two children.

Please help Linda build her home by reserving an event table of (8) or half table of (4) today. As a token of our appreciation, we will display your name (or your company’s name) at the table, in the event program, and within the event slideshow.

