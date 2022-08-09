Get Your Tickets Now for High Hopes & Hops Event

Tickets and sponsorships are now available for High Hopes Development Center’s 8th annual High Hopes & Hops fundraising event at Yee-Haw Brewing Company (423 Sixth Ave. South) Tuesday, Aug. 30, from 5:30–7:30 p.m.

Originally created by High Hopes therapist Lori Scott and her husband, Ricky, High Hopes & Hops was designed to fundraise for the center’s Excellence Fund, which supports professional development and staff training for its therapists. The event celebrated record-breaking attendance and fundraising last year, and it continues to provide much-needed support across all High Hopes’ programs.

This year’s High Hopes & Hops is presented by The Brett Boyer Foundation, whose mission is to raise awareness for congenital heart disease (CHD) and fund research to advance treatment options, as well as partner with organizations dedicated to inclusion, opportunities and celebration for people with Down syndrome.

“We’re incredibly grateful for the support of The Brett Boyer Foundation, a fellow non-profit organization with a mission that aligns so well with ours,” said Brandy Blanton, High Hopes Director of Development. “We welcome everyone to join us at Yee-Haw Brewing Company to enjoy their craft beer, nacho bar, a stellar silent auction and live music, and most importantly, support High Hopes in making a difference in the lives of families and children across the more than 20 middle Tennessee counties we serve.”

Additional 2022 event sponsors currently include A-P Live, The Kingston Group, Little Bird, Martin & Zerfoss, Equitable Trust Company, Infinity Hospitality, Little Bird, Scott Insurance, John Steele, Katy Dieckhaus and Courtney Hess.

Tickets are available for $35 for one and $60 for a pair. For more information and to purchase tickets or a sponsorship, visit https://www.highhopesforkids.org/high-hopes-and-hops.

About High Hopes Development Center | High Hopes Development Center is a 38-year-old non-profit organization that loves, nurtures and educates children with two integrated programs helping each child reach their maximum potential. Children ages 6 weeks to kindergarten, with and without special needs, are educated together in inclusive preschool classrooms by a team of experienced teachers supporting the individual needs of each child. High Hopes also offers an on-site pediatric therapy clinic, allowing children to receive therapy services during their preschool day. The outpatient pediatric therapy clinic provides occupational, speech, physical and feeding therapies to children from birth to young adulthood. High Hopes gives children of all intellectual, physical and mental abilities the opportunity to learn and grow together.