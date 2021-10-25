Get Your Tickets Now for 2021 Whiskey Warmer

By
Donna Vissman
-
Whiskey Warmer
photo from Whiskey Warmer

Westhaven’s annual Whiskey Warmer event will return in person for 2021. The annual event is scheduled for Saturday, November 6, 11 am – 3 pm (the event previously was an evening event).

Located by the lake at the Franklin neighborhood, Westhaven, attendees can sample whiskeys from near and far, chat with distillers, and enjoy some great local food and live music.

This year’s event will feature a live bluegrass concert playing throughout the event, local food trucks which include Loveless Cafe, photo booth, cigar lounge, and more. Each ticket includes 15 whiskey samples. A cash bar with full-sized cocktails, beer, and wine will also be available to patrons.

Purchase your tickets online here, proceeds will benefit The Westhaven Foundation.

The Foundation provides grants and scholarships and acts as a catalyst for raising much-needed funds for charities and organizations serving the surrounding communities.

About The Westhaven Foundation
The Westhaven Foundation is a 501-c3 non-profit organization, established by the residents of Westhaven.  The mission of the foundation is to promote lifelong learning, leadership, preservation, philanthropy and environmental awareness within Westhaven and the greater Franklin community.  To date, over $1,000,000 has been raised by The Westhaven Foundation for various community events and organizations, including student scholarships and The Franklin 4 The Cure Discovery Grant at Monroe Carroll Jr. Children’s Hospital for cancer research.

Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Style Editor, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day make it two. Contact me at [email protected]

