Get Your School Supplies on Tax-Free Weekend

Be ready to take advantage of two tax-free holidays in Tennessee.

From July 28-30, the traditional tax-free holiday on school supplies, clothing and computers takes place. Clothing that costs $100 or less per item, school supplies that cost $100 or less per item and personal computers or tablets that cost less than $1,500 qualify. For more information about the traditional tax holiday, visit the Tennessee Department of Revenue (TDOR) website.

From Tuesday, August 1 through Tuesday, October 31, food and food ingredients are exempt from sales tax. To see what does not qualify for this exemption, visit the TDOR website.

Contact your child’s school with any questions about school supplies lists.